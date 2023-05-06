Imran Khan moves LHC for security, consolidation of all 121 cases

Former prime minister Imran Khan has filed two separate petitions before the Lahore High Court, requesting for consolidation of all 121 cases against him as well as grant of security.

In a miscellaneous petition, Imran Khan has also requested for provision of security.

“Imran Khan is a former prime minister and has serious security concerns,” the petition stated.

It added that baseless and political cases have been registered against Imran Khan across the country.

The petition sought an order for consolidation of all the cases registered against Imran Khan.

It also requested for an order to record statements and mark attendance in cases through video link or audio link.

The petition asked the court to issue an order for providing security to Imran Khan.