Charles III is crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953

Charles III has been crowned king on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years

King Charles is going to enter through the building’s Great West Door - before proceeding through the nave.

Invited guests have already started taking their seats at the abbey.

Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey for his father’s coronation. After his memoir “Spare” was published, many speculated he would not come. Meghan and their children have remained at home in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have arrived at the abbey with their children.

Former UK prime ministers have also arrived at Westminster Abbey, including John Major and Tony Blair.

Read also: Schedule of events for the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III

A series of Commonwealth leaders also arrived at the Abbey - each carrying their country’s flags.

Thousands of people have lined the streets in central London.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were escorted by the Sovereign’s Escort, comprising of about 160 soldiers on horseback. The Household Cavalry Mounted Band was leading the military procession.

It was a much smaller procession than the one planned for the return route from the abbey, as some 4,000 troops featured in a spectacular display of pageantry.

Coronation service

Some 2,300 guests, including foreign leaders and global royalty, attended the ceremony, which is the religious confirmation of Charles’s accession following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

Following the occasion, security is tight around the procession route with thousands of police officers are in position to make sure that everything goes smoothly.

Shouts of “God save King Charles” and trumpet blasts echoed in Westminster Abbey as more than 2,000 guests observe the ongoing ceremony.

The medieval tradition began with the Archbishop of Canterbury presenting Charles III to the congregation as the “undoubted king.”

He then asked them to show their support with the chant.

The King commissioned 12 new pieces of music for the coronation ceremony.

King Charles took the Coronation oath as part of a solemn service at Westminster Abbey.

He promised to uphold the law during his reign, stating that he will “foster an environment in which people of all faiths may live freely”

After the service, there will be a second, larger procession before a royal appearance on the Palace balcony.

For the first time, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish and Sikh religious leaders are playing a part in the coronation.

That reflects Charles’ vow to be “the defender of faiths,” as opposed to the “defender of the faith.”

King Charles III, sitting in King Edward’s Chair (the Coronation Chair) under a canopy, will now be “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the archbishop.

Consecrated oil is administered using a 12th-century silver-gilt spoon that is the oldest artifact among the Crown Jewels.

The anointing will be “the only part of the ceremony the public will not see”, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said.

King Edward’s Chair

Also known as St Edward’s Chair or King Edward’s Chair, it’s believed to be the oldest piece of furniture in the UK still used for its original purpose. A total of 26 monarchs have been crowned in it.

King sits in Coronation Chair

Now the crowning moment, and one of great symbolism. First, the King is given a shimmering golden coat to wear, called the Supertunica. He sits in the Coronation Chair, and regalia are presented to him.

King given sword to ‘do justice’

The King presented with the Jewelled Sword. The Archbishop of Canterbury tells him to use it to “do justice, stop the growth of iniquity, protect the holy Church of God and all people of goodwill”.

Prince William presents garment to King

More jewels and regalia are presented to his father. The Robe Royal is presented by Baroness Merron, who is representing the Jewish community.

Prince William gives him a garment known as the Stole Royal.

Orb presented to Charles

The Orb, representing the sovereign’s power, is handed over by the Archbishop of Armagh.

King Charles crowned

Charles III has officially been crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953. The archbishop places St Edward’s Crown on the King’s head. It’s the only time Charles will wear it in his life.

The crown

The crown placed on King Charles’s head is named after a much earlier version made for the Anglo-Saxon king and saint, Edward the Confessor.

It was made for King Charles II, who wanted a crown similar to the one worn by Edward but even grander.

Westminster Abbey

In 1953, Westminster Abbey was fitted with temporary stands to boost the seating capacity to more than 8,000, aristocrats wore crimson robes and coronets, and the coronation procession meandered 5 miles (8 kilometers) through central London so an estimated 3 million people could cheer for the glamorous 27-year-old queen.

Organisers this time have shortened the procession route, trimmed the coronation service to less than two hours and sent out 2,300 invitations to world royalty, heads of state, public servants, key workers and local heroes, plus a smattering of celebrities.

King Charles III

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries including US first lady Jill Biden, Charles follows 40 predecessors in being crowned at the abbey – which has staged all the coronations since William the Conqueror back in 1066.

His second wife Camilla, 75, also crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony which, while rooted in history, will attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy and nation.