PM Shehbaz slates PTI for politicizing Bilawal’s India visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its efforts to create controversy surrounding the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to India, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

PTI turned their guns towards Bilwal when it was announced by the foreign ministry that FM will visit India, arguing that it would be disrespectful to the sacrifices made by Kashmiris.

As Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari returned to Pakistan, the leading lights of the former ruling party lashed out at the foreign minister and termed the visit a “humiliation for him.”

Today, the premier responded to criticism and took to Twitter saying “It is deeply troubling how the PTI tried to generate a controversy around Pakistan’s participation in the SCO’s meeting in India.”

He added that It shouldn’t be surprising though as Imran Niazi has had no qualms about imperiling the country’s vital foreign policy interests in the past too.

“This is what they did when they were in power. For the PTI, everything including the conduct of interstate relations is a plaything,” said PM Shehbaz.