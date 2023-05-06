Imran Khan prepares special power of attorney to nominate substitute

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has prepared a special power of attorney, and nominated his lawyer Naeem Panjotha as his substitute during court proceedings.

Imran Khan has adopted the stance that due to his personal engagements, he cannot appear in court in civil and criminal cases.

Also Read: PTI braces for rallies in solidarity with CJP today

For this reason, he has prepared a special power of attorney and nominated lawyer Naeem Panjotha as his substitute for the court proceedings.

Also Read: LHC fixes Imran’s plea against 121 cases for hearing on May 8

According to Khan, Panjotha has the authority to appear in all court cases, file petitions, appeals and intra-court appeals in all cases. The lawyer also has the authority to record statements in court on his behalf, according to the power of attorney.