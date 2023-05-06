BFAME championship 2023 kicks off in Pakistan

The Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) Championship 2023 has commenced in Pakistan, with the participation of top players from the region.

The tournament is being organized by the Pakistan Bridge Federation and is set to showcase the skills and abilities of some of the most talented billiards players from across the continent.

The opening ceremony of Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championship was held in a local hotel in Lahore on Friday.

President Bahjat Majali, Federal Minister Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Communication Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, President of Pakistan Bridge Federation Mubasher Lucman, Secretary General of Pakistan Bridge Federation Ehsan Qadir and others were present.

Kamila Alamgir was given lifetime achievement award during the ceremony.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of Pakistan Bridge Federation, Mubasher Lucman, said that he is grateful for the arrival of all the teams in Pakistan for the championship.

Having an international “championship in Pakistan is actually Pakistan’s success,” he added.

Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East President Bahajat Majali also addressed the opening ceremony and welcomed all the teams and their members to Pakistan.

Majali said that President of Pakistan Bridge Federation Mubashir Luqman is active for the promotion of Bridge and Pakistan Bridge Federation is providing facilities to the players of Bridge.

“I am glad to have the BFAME Championship in Pakistan and we will continue to work with Pakistan Bridge Federation to hold more international events.”

The Indian Team Captian Ranjan Bhattacharya shared a message of peace and love for Pakistan.

“ We have been welcomed very warmly by the Pakistan Bridge Federation. We are thankful we got the chance to come to Pakistan and experience the hospitality and play the game of bridge. We are representing the same Zone and we hope we qualify from this zone to represent south asia in the Bermuda Bowl in Morocoo on September“.

He thanked Mubasher Lucman, and Pakistan Bridge Federation, for inviting international players to Pakistan.

Players from other countries including India also participated in the opening ceremony of the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East Championship.

The 30-member Indian team arrived in Lahore yesterday.

Teams from India, Jordan, Bangladesh, Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia are participating.