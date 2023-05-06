Over Rs1tr spent on defense in nine months of fiscal year: Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has revealed that the defense expenditure during the first nine months of the current fiscal year was more than Rs1 trillion.

In its revenue and expenditure report during the period under review, the Finance Ministry says the federal government’s budget deficit has reached Rs3,534 billion.

As compared to the income of Rs3,543 billion, the total expenditure incurred exceeded Rs6,978 billion. Moreover, Rs3,582 billion were spent on the repayment of loans and interest from July 2022 to March 2023.

As compared to the last fiscal year, Rs1,464 billion extra was spent on the payment of interests and loans.

In the nine months of the ongoing financial year, Rs428 billion were spent on development projects, Rs524 billion on subsidies, while more than Rs486 billion were spent on the payment of pensions.

From July to March, the Federal Board of Revenue recovered Rs5,156 billion in tax, while the non-tax revenue was Rs1,240 billion. The provincial budget remained in surplus of Rs456 billion.

To fill in the deficit, an additional Rs3,078 billion loans were sought in loans.