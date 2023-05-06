US fighter jet crashes in South Korea

An American fighter jet crashed during training on Saturday near a US military base in South Korea, said officials.

The jet, US F-16, crashed near an agricultural area near Osan Air Base at about 9:45 am local time, with no casualty reported.

It was assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, said the US Air Force in South Korea in a statement.

The pilot was participating in a routine training flight, the military said, adding that he safely ejected and was transported to a hospital.

No civilians were hurt in the incident, the statement added.

Following this, South Korea’s Governor of Gyeonggi Province Kim Dong-yeon turned to twitter and wrote, the local fire department was dispatched to extinguish fire.

Authorities, in the meantime, initiated an investigation into the incident.

Osan Air Base is the US Air Force’s closest base to North Korea, about 40 miles from its border.