TTP-Jamaatul Ahrar clashes claim nine lives in Afghanistan

The deaths of commanders in the subgroups of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has become a norm, as nine terrorists were killed in the clashes between Jamaatul Ahrar and the TTP in Afghanistan.

The terrorists killed were identified as Sajid, Umar, Malang, Commander Zakir, Tariq alias Wali, Hashim alias Sajid, Usmani alias Muslim, Rahman alias Gul Baba and Yusuf.

The TTP subgroups have also reportedly expressed no-confidence in the central leadership. The differences among the these groups have already intensified.

It is said that the junior-level terrorists of the TTP have also been facing financial problems, while the commanders are leading lavish lifestyles.

The TTP is reportedly using poor people against security forces for its own benefits.

Due to infitghting and external differences, the groups are having to pay a heavy price, while the poor are being sacrificed in the name of jihad.