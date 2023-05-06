IHC annuls NAB notices to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday annulled the call-up notices issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in reference to Toshakhana gifts.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar issued the verdict, following a challenge by the former premier and his wife to the notices in the high court. The NAB chairman and additional director of NAB Rawalpindi were respondents in the case.

Bushra Bibi, had submitted a plea to IHC seeking the nullification of the accountability watchdog notices and a directive to prevent them from initiating any disciplinary action against her based on the aforementioned notices.

The request was made after she failed to appear before the NAB in relation to the inquiry proceedings in the Toshakhana gifts reference.

Meanwhile, the decision by the IHC has come as a relief to Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, who has been facing scrutiny from the NAB over the Toshakhana gifts reference. The ruling has effectively invalidated the NAB’s call-up notices, which had been a cause for concern for the PTI chairman and his wife.