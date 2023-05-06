CTD nabs 11 ‘terrorists’ in IBOs in Lahore, other cities

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab has arrested 11 suspected terrorists from various cities of the province, including Lahore, during intelligence-based operations.

Explosive material, grenades and other items were also seized from the possession of those arrested.

According to the authorities, the suspected terrorists belonged to the outlawed Al-Qaeda, Islamic State and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

There are 10 cases registered against the terrorists in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal, the officials claimed, adding that they seized explosive material, hand grenades, detonators, pamphlets and other items from their possession.

The authorities claim the terrorist network had planned terror attacks in sensitive cities.

The officials further said 100 suspects were arrested during combing operations this week and 76 cases were registered.

They further said every possible effort will be made to eliminate the anti-state elements.