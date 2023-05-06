NASA’s snake robot to slither across Saturn’s moon in search of life

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has set its eyes on Enceladus – one of Saturn’s 83 moons – as a prospect for extraterrestrial life given its warm ocean below its surface.

NASA is currently developing a new snake robot, known as the exobiology extant life surveyor (EELS), which is set to be sent on a mission to Saturn’s moon in search of signs of life.

The robot has been designed to be extremely flexible and maneuverable, with the ability to navigate through any terrain needed to find life.

Once functional, EELS will penetrate the moon’s crust and swim through oceans in sign of life.

The project was initiated after plumes of water vapor were spotted rising from the moon during NASA’s Cassini mission.

Researchers believe that there may be a large body of water beneath the moon’s icy crust, which could potentially harbor living organisms.

To enable the robot to move across uneven terrain and small crevices, the team has fitted it with rotating screws that allow it to grasp and maneuver through ice structures.

Additionally, the snake robot is designed to be self-propelled, so it could move on its own accord.

Moreover, preliminary tests of the radical design have been undertaken, with the machine deployed at Canada’s Athabasca glacier and Mount Meager volcano, testing its navigation and mobility abilities.

The team believes that the robot’s extreme flexibility and maneuverability will be applicable in a range of environments, making it an invaluable tool for space exploration.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is behind the design of the EELS robot, and they have been working tirelessly to ensure that it will be able to withstand the harsh conditions of space.

“The adaptability of the system opens other destinations such as Martian polar caps, and descending crevasses in ice sheets on Earth,” said JPL.

Enceladus has long been seen as a prospect for extraterrestrial life, given its warm ocean below its surface. With the EELS robot, NASA hopes to be able to get a closer look at what lies beneath the moon’s icy exterior and potentially uncover evidence of life on another planet.

With the potential to uncover evidence of extraterrestrial life, this robot could change the course of history and open up a whole new world of possibilities for space exploration.