Elahi’s contempt plea against anti-corruption officials disposed of

The Lahore High Court has issued a written order on the contempt of court petition of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against the raid at his residence despite a protective bail.

The court disposed of Elahi’s petition for contempt of court proceedings against the anti-corruption director general and others.

The Lahore High Court’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued a two-page written decision.

The court wrote in the verdict that the parties concerned have unconditionally apologized to the court, which the court has accepted.

The court said in its judgment that, according to Parvez Elahi’s lawyer, the anti-corruption raided his client’s house for arrest in the case where he had sought protective bail.

However, according to the anti-corruption officials, they did not raid the house to make arrest in the case where bail had been granted.

The applicant may refer to the relevant forum for further action.

The court then disposed of Elahi’s contempt petition.