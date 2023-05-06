Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high-quality development of CPEC

Pakistan and China have reiterated their abiding commitment to the high-quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

This came at the fourth round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad on Saturday, which was co-chaired by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Later, speaking at a joint press stakeout along with his Chinese counterpart, the foreign minister pointed out that this year marked the completion of a decade of CPEC, which has accelerated socio-economic development, employment opportunities and improvement in people’s livelihoods in Pakistan.

He said the corridor project remained a win-win economic initiative open to all investors around the world.

He said Pakistan remains profoundly grateful to China for its generous and timely assistance as it continues to grapple with the headwinds in the global economy.

Bilawal said Pakistan and China have always supported each other on issues of core national interests in both bilateral engagements and at multilateral forums.

“We appreciate China’s steadfast support on all our issues, including our principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

The FM said the partnership between the two countries has grown over the years and enjoys consensus across generations and political divide.

“We have had an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation. We agreed to the significance of this partnership for the mutual benefit of our two nations in the face of new developments.”

He further said both countries stood with each other for decades and will continue to stand with each other in the decades to come.

He also said Pakistan will continue to firmly support China on all core issues of its national interests.

Bilawal also stressed that the Pakistan-China friendship was irreversible.

“The mutual warmth and trust between the peoples of the two countries is a shining example of multicultural cooperation. This friendship is a historic reality and consensus choice of two nations.”

The minister emphatically stated that Pakistan is against bloc politics or greater power competition of any kind. Pakistan looked forward to working together with all countries to address common challenges of development and connectivity, he added.

“We are committed to remaining engaged with China to promote cooperation in the light of emerging global concerns like human induced climate change,” he maintained.

The FM said both the countries during today’s dialogue also noted that peace and stability in Afghanistan remained vital for socioeconomic development, connectivity and prosperity in the region.

“We will continue to work together with all stakeholders for a peaceful, stable, prosperous and united Afghanistan.”

Earlier, speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the delegation-level talks with China, the FM acknowledged China for unconditionally supporting Pakistan at every international forum. He also expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further strengthen relations with China and take them into the new era.

He felicitated his Chinese counterpart on assuming office, and welcomed him on his two-day visit to Pakistan.

“Pakistan has long-standing relations with China. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attaches great importance to the country’s ties with China,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal pointed out that across the political spectrum and divide; there is absolute unison when it comes to Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

He said China has always proved to be a reliable partner and a trusted friend. A recent manifestation of this friendship was the prompt Chinese support and assistance in the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan.

“Friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy,” he maintained.

The minister was appreciative of China’s firm support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and national development as well as its principled and just stance on the Kashmir dispute.

He said Pakistan continues to support China firmly on all its core issues.

The minister said former president Asif Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif initiated important projects with China, adding PM Sharif attaches great importance to relations with China.

Bilawal appreciated that China has unconditionally supported Pakistan at every international forum.

Former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif played an important role in forging and fostering relations between the two countries, the foreign minister said.

He expressed his gratitude to China for its unconditional support, and remarked that Pakistan supported the One-China Policy.

Bilawal said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has strategic significance for both countries and Pakistan is fully committed to timely completion of the corridor project.

Earlier, China’s State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang reached the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Saturday morning, on the second day of his two-day visit to Pakistan.

The Chinese dignitary was welcomed at the Foreign Office by his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was also present on the occasion.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan and China reaffirmed their resolve to work together for promoting regional peace and prosperity and for jointly coping with external challenges.

The bilateral matters were discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Mr Gang, who, along with the members of his delegation, called on him at the Presidency.

Both sides emphasized the need to further advance and deepen bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, culture and defence for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The two sides also called for increasing bilateral exchanges, people-to-people contacts, and cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism to further cement bilateral ties.