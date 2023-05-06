Bilawal welcomes Chinese counterpart to FO

China’s State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang reached the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Saturday morning, on the second day of his two-day visit to Pakistan.

The Chinese dignitary was welcomed at the Foreign Office by his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar was also present on the occasion.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan and China reaffirmed their resolve to work together for promoting regional peace and prosperity and for jointly coping with external challenges.

The bilateral matters were discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Mr Gang, who, along with the members of his delegation, called on him at the Presidency.

Both sides emphasized the need to further advance and deepen bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, culture and defence for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The two sides also called for increasing bilateral exchanges, people-to-people contacts, and cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism to further cement bilateral ties.