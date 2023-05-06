LHC fixes Imran’s plea against 121 cases for hearing on May 8

The Lahore High Court has fixed for hearing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s application to halt proceedings in the 121 cases registered against him. A five-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will conduct the proceedings on Monday.

The court has sought a report on the investigation of the cases on May 8, while the five-member bench has ordered Imran Khan to join the probe.

The court registrar’s office has released the cause list of the hearing on Imran Khan’s petition.

The bench also includes Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Tariq Saleem, Justice Anwarul Haq and Justice Amjad Rafique.

It should be noted that the former prime minister moved the Lahore High Court to dismiss 121 cases registered against him.

The interior secretary, Law Ministry, Defense Ministry, the Cabinet Division secretary, the chief secretary, the Punjab police chief, the anti-corruption department, NAB, FIA, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PEMRA and the election commission have been made parties in the petition.

The petition states that 121 FIRs have been registered against Imran Khan in Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore, PTI supporters are being detained and arrested, and the caretaker Punjab government is taking vindictive actions.

The PTI chief has requested that an order be issued to stop proceedings in all the cases until a decision on his petition, disciplinary action in the already registered cases, and criminal action being taken in terrorism cases without a notice.