Police officer martyred by unknown assailants in Karachi

A police officer was martyred after unknown assailants opened fire on him near Karachi’s Surjani town, Samaa TV reported Saturday.

According to police officials, the incident took place at around midnight when the cop, identified as Azim Iqbal, was returning from a wedding ceremony.

Officer Iqbal was on his motorcycle and wearing plain clothes when he was attacked by unknown suspects.

He was shot and killed on the spot, and the suspects fled the scene immediately after the attack, said police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officials found no items missing from the victim. However, a 30-mm pistol, mobile phone, wallet, cash, and the victim’s motorcycle were recovered.

His body was shifted to Abbasi Hospital.

Officer Iqbal was a resident of Surjani town and had been a member of the police force for several years. The slain official was performing his duties in Manghopir Police Station, Karachi.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have recovered two 30mm pistol shells from the scene.