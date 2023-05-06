President, PM hail Pakistan cricket team on securing ICC top slot

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on securing a top slot in the ICC rankings by defeating New Zealand in the 4th One Day International match.

“Today is a great day as Pakistan has become the top-ranked ODI cricket team. The manner in which the Green Shirts have defeated New Zealand to book a top slot in the ICC rankings is simply outstanding”, the Prime Minister stated in a Twitter post.

He said that making the nation proud was skipper Babar Azam who earned the feat of completing the fastest 5000 runs in ODIs and leading Pakistan cricket to that glory.

“My heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Cricket Team, PCB, Babar Azam, and the nation”, he added.

Meanwhile, President Alvi took to Twitter and expressed joy saying “I congratulate the Pakistan cricket team for achieving the top ODI ranking in world cricket.”

“I want to see Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup,” added President

He went on to say “With hard work, team spirit and good leadership, this task will not be difficult for you. InshAllah.”