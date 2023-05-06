Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 6th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 6th May 2023 May 06, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12AM | SAMAA TV | 6th May 2023 Recommended No talks with India until illegal IIOJK decision is withdrawn: Bilawal Imran Khan’s response comes to the fore as JIT grills PTI chief Pakistan become World No.1 ODI team by thrashing Kiwis by 102 runs Related Stories Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ loses fans over portrayal of ‘brainless’ female characters Lunar Eclipse of 5th May 2023 and its Impact on Zodiac Signs Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil’s father passes away