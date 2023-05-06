Imran Khan’s response comes to the fore as JIT grills PTI chief

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was questioned by the Joint Investigative Team (JIT) in relation to the Zaman Park operation and the Zill-e-Shah murder case.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) team led by Imran Kishore visited PTI Chairman’s residence at Zaman Park in 10 cases registered in Police stations against the former prime minister.

Samaa TV obtained the questions asked by JIT and the PTI chairman’s response.

During his questioning by the JIT, Imran Khan was asked if he was aware of the implementation of Section 144 on March 8. In response, Mr Khan stated that he had visited the rally route with his party leaders throughout the night and at that time, no announcement was made regarding the imposition of Section 144. The PTI chairman claimed that he found out about the imposition of Section 144 through social media and instructed senior party leader Hamad Azhar to postpone the rally immediately.

When asked about Zill-e-Shah’s death, he said Dr. Yasmin Rashid informed him that Shah’s body was found on the footpath, adding that he was killed in police custody.

The former PM was asked whether he was aware of the owner and driver of the vehicle that transported Zill-e-Shah to the hospital. In response, the he stated that he did not have any knowledge about them and did not know the identity of the driver.

During the JIT investigation, Mr Khan was questioned about whether he knew about the police notice on March 14th and what was happening outside, to which he said that he was inside the house and had no knowledge of the situation outside.

The team asked that you could have given an affidavit to the police that the workers would not have been called, to which he said, “I did not call any workers, people had gathered themselves, adding that when I go out of the house, the houses are attacked.”

Mr Khan further said that water cannons were used on women, windows of women’s cars were broken, and added “We want elections, why should we spread chaos.”

On May 19, the Lahore Police launched an anti-encroachment operation at Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, resulting in several injuries to both police personnel and PTI activists during the clash.

It is worth noting that the operation was carried out while Imran Khan was away attending a hearing in an Islamabad court.

More than 1,000 security personnel participated in the operation after previous unsuccessful attempts to arrest Imran Khan at the location.

The police used cranes to remove camps set up outside Imran Khan’s residence, but PTI activists confronted the police as they removed obstacles leading to his residence.

The activists hurled stones at the security personnel and beat them with batons, resulting in at least three policemen being injured and transferred to Services Hospital.

The police responded with a baton charge and managed to break through the gate of Zaman Park, gaining entry into the premises.