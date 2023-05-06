Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11PM | SAMAA TV | 5th May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11PM | SAMAA TV | 5th May 2023 May 06, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11PM | SAMAA TV | 5th May 2023 Recommended No talks with India until illegal IIOJK decision is withdrawn: Bilawal Pakistan become World No.1 ODI team by thrashing Kiwis by 102 runs Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to make “Road to Makkah” initiative functional Related Stories Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ loses fans over portrayal of ‘brainless’ female characters Lunar Eclipse of 5th May 2023 and its Impact on Zodiac Signs Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil’s father passes away