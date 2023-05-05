Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK operation

Five Indian Army soldiers were killed and one wounded during an operation against separatists in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday, the army said.

Indian defence forces have launched several operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region since unidentified attackers opened fire on an Indian Army vehicle last month.

Read more: Taking the high road: India infrastructure drive counters China

A military search team came across a group of separatists in an area which is “thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs” on Friday morning, the army said in a statement.

“The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation,” the army said.

Two soldiers died in the attack and another three succumbed to their injuries later in the day, it added.