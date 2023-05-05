Women rampage Sui gas office over increased bills

A group of women, armed with sticks and iron rods, stormed the Lahore Sui Gas office to protest against the increase in gas bills and meter rent.

The angry protesters vandalized the office by destroying valuable equipment and records, including two computers.

According to sources, the increase in gas prices had burdened the women of the gated city, leading to their anger and frustration.

Upon reaching the gas office, the women broke open the gates and barged inside, causing chaos and damage.

The employees of the Sui Gas office managed to save their lives by hiding in a room secured with an iron gate.

Following the incident, the authorities of the Sui Gas office have registered a case with the concerned police station.