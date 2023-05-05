WhatsApp’s latest feature to tackle spam calls - silence unknown callers!

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to silence calls from unknown numbers.

As one of the world’s most widely used messaging apps, WhatsApp has its advantages and disadvantages.

While it helps people stay connected with their loved ones regardless of distance, the app has also become a breeding ground for spam and telemarketing calls.

Also read: Beware of fake ChatGPT chatbots: Meta issues warning to computer users

Despite being used by millions of people every day, the app currently does not offer a way to silence calls from unknown numbers.

However, WhatsApp is now testing a toggle within the settings that will allow users to do just that. According to reports, the feature has already started appearing for some beta testers with WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.10.7.

Once the feature is enabled, calls from unknown numbers will be silenced, but they will still appear in the Calls tab.

This will allow users to single out people they know but don’t have their number saved yet.

Also read: WhatsApp just changed game with two major updates

The ability to silence unknown callers will also be a boon for creators of WhatsApp communities, whose phone numbers are always visible and can lead to a never-ending cycle of spam and scam calls.

There’s no word yet on when the feature will be rolled out to all users, but it’s sure to be a welcome addition for anyone who’s ever been bothered by unwanted calls on WhatsApp.

With this new feature, WhatsApp is taking a step towards making the app a safer and more enjoyable place to communicate with friends and family.