Anushka Sharma to make debut at Cannes Film Festival

Indian actress Anushka Sharma is set to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival for the first time this month, joining Oscar winner Kate Winslet for an event honouring women in film. The French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, confirmed Sharma’s attendance at the festival, having met the actress and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, ahead of her trip.

While Kohli is likely to be occupied with the Indian Premier League, Sharma is expected to take part in the prestigious event from May 16 to May 27.

Sharma is returning to film this year, playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami in Netflix’s Chakda Xpress. Her last film was in 2018, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, and she last appeared in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar from the film Qala (2022).

Bollywood actors such as Sharmila Tagore, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone have previously served on the Cannes jury, while other stars including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Aditi Rao Hydari have attended and walked the red carpet as part of fashion or luxury brand deals. This year, Indian films Kennedy and Agra will be screened at the festival.

Lenain’s Twitter post confirming Sharma’s attendance was met with enthusiasm from the couple’s fans, with one follower saying they were “so excited”, while another called the duo “king and queen”. Lenain expressed his pleasure at meeting the couple, stating that he had wished Kohli and the Indian cricket team the best for their upcoming tournaments, as well as discussing Sharma’s trip to the Cannes Film Festival.