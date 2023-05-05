King Charles, British PM express interest in strengthening Pak-UK ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacted with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the meeting of other leaders of Commonwealth countries on Friday.

He felicitated both the British dignitaries for the excellent arrangements made for the elaborate two-day ceremonies being held to celebrate the coronation of the new King.

Mr Sharif also expressed deep appreciation for the generous assistance of the United Kingdom in the wake of the disastrous floods that struck Pakistan last year.

He suggested that both countries needed to enhance bilateral relations in various fields. In this regard, the premier proposed the establishment of a joint commission that would be headed by the leaders of the two countries.

King Charles III and the British PM Rishi Sunak also showed their interest in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries and praised the Pakistan community based in the United Kingdom for its role in the development of the UK.

New era

Later, speaking at a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, the premier called upon leaders of the Commonwealth countries to mark the accession of King Charles III as the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations of the Commonwealth.

He urged the leaders to reimagine and reinvigorate the Commonwealth and infuse it with ever greater synergy and an even stronger sense of purpose.

PM Shehbaz also spoke of his government’s commitment to equipping the Pakistani youth with the right kind of skill sets and opportunities.

He added that his government was empowering women and mainstreaming the marginalised youth, religious and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, and the transgender community.