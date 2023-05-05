Saqib Nisar, Bajwa, Faez Hameed were behind my disqualification, alleges Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday exposed the real conspiracy to destroy Pakistan.

The former prime minister shared a video of the Samaa TV program “Nadeem Malik Live” on his official Twitter handle. He wrote in the video caption to watch the video, as it reveals the true conspiracy to destroy Pakistan.

The caption accused former chief justice Saqib Nisar and his bench, Judge Muhammad Bashir of NAB Court, former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and former DG ISI Faez Hameed of conspiring against the elected Prime Minister. It claimed that their goal was to remove him from the prime ministership and punish him.

Mr Sharif further questioned whether anyone will take notice of the terrible cruelty happening in Pakistan, given that the Chief Justice of Pakistan takes Suo Moto notice of every little thing. He further wondered if the criminals responsible for such acts will ever be held accountable in court.

He questioned whether General (retd) Faez Hameed and Saqib Nisar would be held accountable for Justice Shaukat Siddiqui’s removal from the bench. He also questioned General (r) Faez Hameed’s visit to Justice Shaukat Siddiqui’s house and his statement that punishing Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz was in the national interest, adding that their release on bail would waste two years of hard work.

He further asked what this two years of hard work was and how punishing Nawaz Sharif served the national interest.

The former premier raised questions, asking General (r) Faez Hameed why he instructed Justice Siddiqui that punishment should be announced in the NAB court, and only the duration of the punishment remains to be decided.

He further questioned how they knew that the punishment had to be announced. Additionally, he asked if Judge Muhammad Bashir would be questioned about how General (r) Faez Hameed knew that the punishment would be announced.

Mr Sharif questioned whether Anwar Kasi will be held accountable for removing Justice Siddiqui from the bench and instructing him to keep quiet due to orders from high-ups. He further asked who gave the orders.

The PML-N supremo also asked whether Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, who was the monitoring judge in the murder case of Justice Siddiqui, will be questioned for his actions. He also inquired how General (r) Faez was able to carry out such actions with the support of General (r) Bajwa.