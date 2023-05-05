PCB proposes to host PSL matches in UAE, franchises

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises on Friday that PSL 9 should be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) as there are more expenses in Pakistan due to security.

PCB’s general council meeting was held in Lahore, in which Najam Sethi said that many players do not come to play PSL when it is held in Pakistan and there are not many fans in the stadium.

According to the sources, many franchises opposed the idea but they would consider the option of hosting PSL in UAE.

They would also consider adding seventh and eighth team in the PSL but some franchises questioned that which players will be added in new teams.

They also talked about the window for PSL 9 and February was considered as the option for the event in 2024.

The issue of broadcasters was also discussed, as a committee would discuss the bidding process.

On the other hand Women’s PSL was also discussed in the meeting as PCB would give advise franchises about the event.