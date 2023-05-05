Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer to star in upcoming drama ‘Ehraam-e-Janoon’

Actors Imran Abbas, Neelam Muneer, and Nimra Khan will feature in an upcoming drama titled “Ehraam-e-Janoon” which portrays an intense love triangle story of “loving beyond limits”.

The trailer of the drama showcases Abbas playing the character of Shaani, a waiter, and delivery man at a restaurant, where he meets a spoiled girl named Shanzay, played by Muneer.

In an interview, Abbas mentioned that this drama is a different love story and that he didn’t want to be typecasted anymore. He refused several projects before accepting this one, and he even stopped working after his mother’s death. He added that it was a lot of fun working with Muneer, who is a focused person and a good co-star to work with.

Abbas will also be seen in an upcoming drama, “Tumhare Husn Ke Naam,” with Saba Qamar and a US-Indo Punjabi film, which is an intense musical love story in London. Muneer was last seen in “Pyar Deewangi Hai,” while Khan will be seen in this drama after a year’s break, as her last project was “Pyar Deewangi Hai” in 2021.

The drama’s trailer has received mixed reviews, with some viewers expressing concern about Muneer’s character’s insensitive and demeaning attitude towards Abbas’s character, hoping that the show highlights how messed up her words are.