Brad Pitt to drive Formula One car at British Grand Prix for upcoming film

Hollywood A-lister, Brad Pitt, is set to drive a real Formula One car in the British Grand Prix as part of his role in Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming film, according to a report from Variety.

During a recent panel at the F1 Accelerate Summit in Miami, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski shared production details of the Apple Studios movie, which stars Pitt and includes seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton, as one of its producers.

Pitt is set to drive during filming of the untitled film, with the race taking place at Silverstone on July 9. The film’s team has reportedly created the smallest 6k camera ever designed to take viewers into the cockpit of the racing cars, which will enable the stars to be seen driving the cars. The movie will reportedly be “quite invasive in terms of production” according to F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

The logline for the movie explains that Pitt will play “a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.” Damson Idris will also appear in the movie.

It remains unclear whether Pitt will actually be racing against other drivers during the event, or whether production will occur before or after the race. The team behind the film are creating an 11th team, filming on track and at events from Silverstone to the end of the year. The film’s production company, Apple Studios, is known for producing movies and TV shows, including the critically acclaimed drama, “The Morning Show”. The upcoming movie starring Pitt is expected to be another hit.