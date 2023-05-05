Fortnite joins ranks of Olympic esports series

The world of esports is abuzz with excitement as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the popular game Fortnite will now be a part of the Olympic Esports Finals lineup.

The event, set to take place during the first Olympic Esports Week starting on June 22nd, will feature a dozen players from the Fortnite Champion Series competing in a sharpshooting competition on a specially designed Fortnite Creative Island.

While there won’t be any last-person-standing battles or building demonstrations, the competition will showcase some of the world’s most talented virtual sport shooters.

This will undoubtedly be a unique opportunity for esports enthusiasts to witness some of the best Fortnite players in action.

In addition to the announcement of Fortnite’s inclusion in the Olympic Esports Finals, the IOC has also opened ticket sales for the Olympic Esports Week, which is set to take place in Singapore.

Fans who can make it to the event can attend for as little as $7.50 for one day, or $15 for all three days of competition. For those unable to attend in person, the events will be streamed live on Olympics.com and the Olympics’ social media channels.

The Olympic Esports Series already features nine games that mirror real-world sports run by international federations, including Just Dance, Gran Turismo racing, Zwift cycling, and web chess.

The inclusion of Fortnite on this list is in line with the IOC’s efforts to foster esports and connect with the video game community.

This latest development is sure to pique the interest of esports fans worldwide, as Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the most popular games in the world.

While it remains to be seen whether esports will ever become a part of the official Olympic Games, the inclusion of games like Fortnite in the Olympic Esports Finals is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.