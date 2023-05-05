Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘M.S. Dhoni’ to hit theaters again on May 12

Sushant Singh Rajput’s blockbuster biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” is all set to hit the theatres again on May 12th. The announcement was made by the film’s makers on Thursday, much to the delight of the late actor’s fans.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” is a tribute to India’s cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, portraying Dhoni’s life story from his humble beginnings in Ranchi to his rise as India’s most successful cricket captain.

Apart from Sushant, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It was a huge commercial success upon its initial release in 2016 and received critical acclaim for Sushant’s portrayal of the iconic cricketer.

With the re-release of the film, fans will get another chance to relive the magic of Sushant’s performance on the big screen. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, catering to a wider audience across India.

This news comes as a delight for Sushant’s fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor on the big screen once again. Sushant’s untimely demise in 2020 left his fans heartbroken and they have been waiting for his unreleased films to hit the theatres.

“M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” is one of Sushant’s most celebrated films, and it will be an emotional moment for his fans to witness his outstanding performance once again. The re-release of the film is also a tribute to the late actor, who will forever be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema.