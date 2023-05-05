Imran Khan announces rallies in four cities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and deposed former prime minister Imran Khan has announced that rallies would be held in four cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar starting from Saturday.

Addressing the PTI workers through video link, he emphasised the importance of fighting for the rights of the nation and standing with the Supreme Court. He further stated that the Chief Justice’s commitment to the Constitution has earned the support of the people.

Imran Khan stated that elections should be held within 90 days of the assembly’s dissolution. He pointed out that no judge or lawyer has suggested that elections be held beyond this time frame.

The PTI chairman Khan also criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for appointing individuals affiliated with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He also accused the caretaker government of failing to fulfill their duty to conduct elections and praised the Supreme Court for intervening in the matter.

The deposed former PM went on to say that former army chief General (retd) Bajwa was advised against overthrowing the government, adding that the incumbent rulers won’t be able to run the government. He said the Chief Justice urged us to engage in dialogue, and we initiated discussions.

“We have asked the Supreme Court to hold elections in Punjab if the assemblies are not dissolved before May 14,” he said and added we have requested that the assemblies be dissolved before May 14 and his party is ready for simultaneous elections.