Zendaya rumored to replace Anne Hathaway in ‘The Princess Diaries’ third season

According to industry insiders, Zendaya might star in the third instalment of Anne Hathaway’s cult classic, ‘The Princess Diaries’. Rumours suggest that Disney is considering Zendaya to fill the void left by Hathaway’s co-star, Julie Andrews, who might not return for the upcoming movie.

While it’s uncertain whether Zendaya will replace Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis, or play a separate role altogether, it’s speculated that the princess may be biracial.

Sources reveal that Disney+ had previously planned a spin-off of the franchise that would introduce Mia Thermopolis’ half-sister. It’s unclear whether Zendaya would play this role, as nothing has been confirmed yet. However, if she lands the part in ‘The Princess Diaries’, it would be another significant milestone in her already vibrant career.

Zendaya, who started her journey with Disney in 2010 with ‘Shake It Up’, has since made a name for herself in Hollywood with various projects. She has proven her worth as an actress in several vibrant roles, including her recent portrayal of MJ in the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia, will be introduced as the Queen of Genovia in the third instalment. However, it’s uncertain whether this will result in a tragic end for the previous queen. With the search for a new director still ongoing following Garry Marshall’s death, there is no confirmed report on whether Hathaway will return to reprise her role.

The screenplay for the upcoming film is being written by Aadrita Mukherji, but the movie’s official casting is still under wraps. Fans of the franchise will have to wait and see whether Zendaya will be joining the cast or not.