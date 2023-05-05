New study reveals early symptoms of colon cancer in young adults

A new study has shed light on how to detect early symptoms of colon cancer, a disease that is becoming increasingly common among young adults who are not yet eligible for colonoscopies.

The research, conducted by experts at the Washington University School of Medicine, identified several key symptoms that could indicate colon cancer, including bouts of diarrhea, abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, and iron deficiency.

According to Dr. Matthew Kalady, the director of the division of colon and rectal surgery at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, rectal bleeding is often the earliest symptom of colon cancer, but many people are too embarrassed to talk about it. “It’s important to understand what’s normal and what’s not,” he said.

The study, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, found that many participants had experienced these symptoms before being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Experts have noted that colonoscopies are typically only recommended for individuals over the age of 45, meaning that people may experience symptoms for years before seeking medical attention.

The American Cancer Society has reported that the proportion of colorectal cancer cases in individuals under the age of 55 has doubled since 1995, highlighting the need for greater awareness of early symptoms.

“We are sending a very clear message that young adults need to be aware of these symptoms,” said Dr. Yin Cao, an associate professor of surgery at the Washington University School of Medicine.

The study’s authors also expressed concern that many people may ignore or misdiagnose their symptoms, leading to delays in treatment and a poorer prognosis.

“If you have some diarrhea that resolves quickly, that’s probably nothing to worry about,” said Dr. Cassandra Fritz, an assistant professor of medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine.

“But if you notice that it’s lasting for weeks or a month, that might be something to have a conversation about with your primary care doctor,” she added.