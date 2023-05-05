Pakistan and India’s match expectedly to be held in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium is expected to host the World Cup match between Pakistan and India for the 2023 World Cup, according to the reports.

The biggest stadium in the world, with capacity of more than 100,000 will host one of the most exciting games whereas Pakistan’s other matches are expected to be held in Chennai and Bengaluru mostly.

The World Cup will start in October whereas the final is expected to be held in November, but the official schedule is expected to be announced soon.

According to reports of Indian media, Dharamshala, Lucknow, Delhi, Rajkot Guwahati and Nagpur are also expected to be venues for the world cup.

Pakistan had played their last World Cup match against India in 2016 in Kolkata and it was expected to be one of the venues of Pakistan’s matches earlier.

It was also reported that India will prepare slow pitches for the matches against New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia.