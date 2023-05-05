Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas - Exclusive Talk with Leena Aziz | SAMAA TV Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas - Exclusive Talk with Leena Aziz | SAMAA TV May 05, 2023 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Faisal Ilyas - Exclusive Talk with Leena Aziz | SAMAA TV Recommended No change in Pakistan’s Kashmir policy, reiterates Bilawal in Goa FIA seeks Interpol’s help to arrest Farah Gogi over multi-billion rupee corruption case SPI inflation spikes to 48.35 percent Related Stories Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ loses fans over portrayal of ‘brainless’ female characters Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil’s father passes away Posters appear in Srinagar praising army chief for Kashmir stance