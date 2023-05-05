National Games torch to be ignited in Karachi on 6 May

The torch relay of 34th National Games will start from Karachi on 6 May from Mazar-e-Quaid, which would be ignited on the same day and will travel to different universities of Karachi.

The torch will travel to Peshawar on 7 May and it will be displayed at the Governor House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 8 May.

The torch will stay in Islamabad on 9 and 10 May whereas it will travel to Muzaffarabad on 11 May.

On 12 May, the torch will reach Lahore and it will be displayed at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Lahore College.

It will go to Walled City, IG Punjab Office, WAPDA Sports Complex and Akhuwat Complex before reaching Quetta on 14 May.

The National Games will be held in Quetta from 22 May to 30 May.