Beware of fake ChatGPT chatbots: Meta issues warning to computer users

Social media company Meta has issued a warning about a new threat to computer users - malware posing as OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.

In its latest threat analysis, Meta said it had detected 10 malware families that appeared to be a generative AI program, but were actually attempting to access users’ accounts.

The aim was to take control of a computer and run unauthorized ads, generating revenue from fake software sales.

The malware has been seen targeting file-sharing platforms such as Dropbox, Google Drive and Mega, as well as official app stores, social media and paid search results.

Some examples of the malware are designed to provide ChatGPT functionality to avoid detection. Meta said it had stopped the distribution of one malware, called NodeStealer,

but urged users to be cautious when downloading files or browser extensions. The company advised ensuring that anything added to a browser was legitimate.