Pakistan become World No.1 ODI team by thrashing Kiwis by 102 runs

Pakistan Cricket Team became World No.1 team in ICC ODI Ranking by thrashing New Zealand by 102 runs in the fourth ODI match, as they also went 4-0 up in the series.

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam played a key role in the victory as he scored his 18th ODI century whereas Usama Mir and Muhammad Wasim picked up four and three wickets respectively.

PCB Management Committee Head Najam Sethi congratulated the team on their big achievement and tweeted that the best is yet to come.

New Zealand batting

New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Blundell added 36 runs for the first wicket partnership, before Muhammad Wasim dismissed Will Young for 15 runs.

In the next over Haris Rauf got the wicket of Tom Blundell for 23 runs but then Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham had a partnership of 83 runs.

Usama Mir dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 34 runs whereas Tom Latham went on to score half-century. New Zealand looked to be going towards the target as they were 184 for the loss of three wickets after 33 overs.

But then Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Latham for 60 runs. Mark Chapman was also looking dangerous as he scored 46 runs off 33 balls but then Usama Mir bowled him.

In the next over Haris Rauf made things more difficult for New Zealand when he bowled James Neesham. Usama Mir dismissed Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry to bring Pakistan closer to victory.

Muhammad Wasim bowled Blair Ticker to give Pakistan a win by 102 runs, which also made Pakistan No.1 ODI team for the first time.

Pakistan batting

Shan Masood and Fakhar Zaman opened the innings as Imam-ul-Haq was rested, and Pakistan lost the first wicket on 36 runs as Fakhar Zaman was dismissed on 14 runs.

Shan Masood and Babar Azam added 50 runs for the second wicket, which ended when Shan was stumped for 44 runs.

Muhammad Rizwan scored 24 runs before getting run out but Babar Azam kept going and had 117 runs partnership with Salman Ali Agha.

Salman Ali Agha got out after scoring 58 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed played a cameo of 28 runs, but Babar Azam went on to score his 18th century.

Shaheen Shah Afridi smashed three sixes in the last over as he remained not out on 23 runs off 7 balls whereas Muhammad Haris scored 17 runs off 8 balls.