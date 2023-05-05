Babar Azam scores 18th ODI ton as Pakistan post 334 in 4th ODI

Babar Azam made the day more memorable as he broke the world record of fastest 5000 runs and became first batter to score 18 centuries in less than 100 ODIs, helping Pakistan reach 334 in the fourth ODI.

Pakistan batting

Shan Masood and Fakhar Zaman opened the innings as Imam-ul-Haq was rested, and Pakistan lost the first wicket on 36 runs as Fakhar Zaman was dismissed on 14 runs.

Shan Masood and Babar Azam added 50 runs for the second wicket, which ended when Shan was stumped for 44 runs.

Muhammad Rizwan scored 24 runs before getting run out but Babar Azam kept going and had 117 runs partnership with Salman Ali Agha.

Salman Ali Agha got out after scoring 58 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed played a cameo of 28 runs, but Babar Azam went on to score his 18th century.

Shaheen Shah Afridi smashed three sixes in the last over as he remained not out on 23 runs off 7 balls whereas Muhammad Haris scored 17 runs off 8 balls.