Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to make “Road to Makkah” initiative functional

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to finalise the agreement and make the “Road to Makkah” project fully functional.

The agreement was reached in meeting between Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in Islamabad.

In this regard, the Deputy Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia will visit Pakistan to finalise an agreement for a project aimed at facilitating pilgrims with easy and convenient immigration. The project will commence from Islamabad Airport and is expected to benefit 40,000 pilgrims this year.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made on agreement over the project.

Under this project, pilgrims will be provided easy and hassle-free immigration facilities. 42,000 Hujjaj will be facilitated under the agreement. They also discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relations and mutual interest.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the project will soon be expanded to other major cities to cater to a larger number of pilgrims.

The minister expressed that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is based on a strong bond of brotherhood and has deep historical roots. The people of Pakistan have a special place in their hearts for the custodians of the Haram and hold them in high esteem.

On the occasion, the Saudi ambassador assured the Minister to make all possible efforts for the early release of Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi jails.