Built-in iPhone AI tool that will surprise you!

If you own an iPhone, you might be surprised to learn that there are some incredible AI tools built right into the camera app that you can use for free.

These tools can enhance your smartphone experience in a variety of ways, from identifying landmarks and plants to creating memes and stickers.

One of the standout features of the iPhone’s AI tools is Visual Look Up. This innovative feature uses intelligent technology to quickly search for and identify objects in your photos.

Also read: Apps that drain your smartphone battery life

Whether you’re trying to identify a type of flower in your garden, a bottle of beer on a shelf, or a famous landmark, Visual Look Up can help you get the information you need in just seconds.

Using Visual Look Up is incredibly easy. Simply open your Photos app, select the photo you want to search, and tap the small icon that looks like an ‘i’ in a circle or swipe up.

This will bring up a menu with a Visual Look Up icon that you can tap. Once you do, a pop-up will appear called Siri Knowledge, which will tell you what the object in question is and provide you with similar images from the web so you can learn more.

Also read: Google confirms release of Pixel Fold - No gap foldable design steals show!

But that’s not the only exciting feature included in the iPhone Photos app. With so many AI-powered tools at your disposal, there’s no limit to what you can accomplish with your smartphone camera.

So if you’re looking to get more out of your iPhone, give Visual Look Up a try and see just how powerful your camera can be!