Chinese FM Qin Gang arrives in Islamabad

Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang has arrived in Islamabad to participate in 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue.

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by high officials of Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

The Chinese FM is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It is the maiden official visit Qin Gang to Pakistan since assuming office.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and State Councillor Qin Gang will co-chair the 4th round of the ‘Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue’.

The strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.

“The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape,” it was further added.

The 3rd round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.