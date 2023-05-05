Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to star in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ remake

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have announced that they will be sharing the screen in the upcoming movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film, which is a remake of the 1998 comedy classic of the same name, will hit theaters on Eid 2024.

Akshay Kumar, who is known for his comic timing and versatility, will be seen in a double role in the film. He will play the characters of Inspector Arjun Singh and Bade Miyan, a con artist. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will play the role of Chote Miyan, another con artist.

The movie is directed by famous director Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The announcement of the release date has created a buzz among the audience, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit theaters.

In a statement, Akshay Kumar said, “I am very excited to be a part of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. It is a movie that is close to my heart, and I am looking forward to working with Tiger Shroff, who is one of the most talented actors of our generation.”

Tiger Shroff also expressed his excitement about the film, saying, “I am thrilled to be working with Akshay Kumar in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. It is an iconic movie, and I am honored to be a part of its remake. I am looking forward to sharing the screen with Akshay Sir and learning from him.”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ was a hit in the 90s, and its remake promises to be equally entertaining with its star cast and talented director. The film’s release on Eid 2024 is also expected to add to its success, as it is a holiday weekend, and the audience is likely to flock to theaters to watch the movie.

In conclusion, the announcement of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s collaboration in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has generated a lot of excitement among fans. The film promises to be a hit with its star cast and talented crew, and its release on Eid 2024 is expected to add to its success. Bollywood fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie and are hoping for a rib-tickling comedy.