No talks with India until illegal IIOJK decision is withdrawn: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday stated that India must retract its unilateral actions in Occupied Kashmir for meaningful negotiations to take place and emphasised that there will be no talks with India unless it withdraws the illegal decision made in August 2019 regarding Occupied Valley.

Talking to media after attending the SCO’s CFM meeting held in India’s Goa city, he said that we want to settle all issues through the process of dialogue but India’s unilateral and illegal action of August 05, 2019 pertaining to the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) was a clear violation of all bilateral and multi-lateral agreements as well as international laws, so any bilateral dialogue with India in such a situation will be futile.

But we believe that the dialogue is only way to settle all important issues including Kashmir, he reiterated.

Mr Bhutto also disapproved Jaishankar’s statement calling Pakistan a facilitator of terrorists and highlighted that India has been the cause of failure in bilateral negotiations. He asserted that India must take the initiative to create an environment that fosters negotiations in the current circumstances.

The foreign minister went on to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are trying very hard to establish that all Muslims throughout the Globe are terrorists. The idea behind the step to attend the SCO CFM meeting on Indian soil was to break this myth, he added.

He pointed that the table in SCO’s CFM meeting was not for bilateral dialogue and its objective was to improve economic and regional integration.

FM Bilawal said that he presented Pakistan’s point of view before all the members of the SCO on important issues, particularly, the Kashmir dispute.

No change in Kashmir policy

Earlier addressing a press conference in Goa, Bilawal Bhutto categorically stated that Pakistan’s policy on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remains unchanged.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s stance is firm and unambiguous, while India’s actions since August 2019 have made the situation more challenging. India’s unilateral decisions on Occupied Kashmir have significantly harmed the bilateral relationship, he said.

The Foreign Minister confirmed that Pakistan fully participated in the SCO and revealed that he had met all foreign ministers except one. He reiterated the PPP’s stance on normalising relations with India, however, New Delhi’s unilateral decisions on Occupied Kashmir have created hindrances in the process.

Mr Bhutto also highlighted the efforts made by former leaders, including Ms. Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, to restore normal relations with India. However, the current government of Narendra Modi has completely altered the situation since August 2019. He stressed that India not only violated international laws but also ignored Security Council resolutions.

He emphasised that due to India’s irresponsible actions, the normalisation of relations between the two countries has become increasingly challenging. However, he also expressed optimism and stated that if dialogue can take place, it would be a positive development.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan’s policy on Occupied valley remains unchanged. He criticised India’s August 2019 actions and declared that they have complicated matters. He also condemned India’s activities in Occupied Kashmir as being illegal.

He said it is imperative for India to revoke unilateral and illegal acts of 5 August 2019 to ensure a conducive environment for bilateral dialogue.

Responding to a question, Mr Bilawal said Pakistan always stands with international law and UN Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir dispute, adding that India should not hold sports hostage to its foreign policy and politics. He regretted that India did not issue visas to Pakistan’s Blind Cricket Team to participate in a tournament.

To another question, he said India is convening G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Srinagar, a disputed territory, shows its arrogance and violation of international law.

Onus on India

In an interview with BBC, Mr Zardari said meaningful dialogue with India would be difficult unless it reviewed its unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, on Jammu and Kashmir, adding that in the circumstances onus was on India to create a conducive environment for bilateral talks

Bilawal said he went to India for the foreign ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and did not request for a bilateral meeting with the Indian leadership.

He said his visit to India was a message that Pakistan saw the SCO as an important forum in the context of regional progress and stability.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan had no change in its stance on the issue of Kashmir.

To a question, he said Pakistan always condemned the violence as among all the SCO member states it had suffered the most casualties.

“We consider terrorism a serious issue and we want to resolve it but the legitimate concerns should be separated from rhetoric.”

To another question related to Pakistani politics, Bilawal said unfortunately in the present-day world hyper-partisan politics had emerged as populist leaders on the basis of their social media appeal were challenging norms of democracy.