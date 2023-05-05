No change in Pakistan’s Kashmir policy, reiterates Bilawal in Goa

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is in India’s Goa city to participate in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference, on Friday categorically stated that Pakistan’s policy on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remains unchanged.

Addressing a press conference in Goa, he emphasised that Pakistan’s stance is firm and unambiguous, while India’s actions since August 2019 have made the situation more challenging. India’s unilateral decisions on Occupied Kashmir have significantly harmed the bilateral relationship, he said.

The Foreign Minister confirmed that Pakistan is fully participating in the SCO and revealed that he had met all foreign ministers except one. He reiterated the PPP’s stance on normalising relations with India, however, New Delhi’s unilateral decisions on Occupied Kashmir have created hindrances in the process.

Mr Bhutto also highlighted the efforts made by former leaders, including Ms. Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, to restore normal relations with India. However, the current government of Narendra Modi has completely altered the situation since August 2019. He stressed that India not only violated international laws but also ignored Security Council resolutions.

He emphasised that due to India’s irresponsible actions, the normalisation of relations between the two countries has become increasingly challenging. However, he also expressed optimism and stated that if dialogue can take place, it would be a positive development.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan’s policy on Occupied valley remains unchanged. He criticised India’s August 2019 actions and declared that they have complicated matters. He also condemned India’s activities in Occupied Kashmir as being illegal.

He said it is imperative for India to revoke unilateral and illegal acts of 5 August 2019 to ensure a conducive environment for bilateral dialogue.

Responding to a question, Mr Bilawal said Pakistan always stands with international law and UN Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir dispute, adding that India should not hold sports hostage to its foreign policy and politics. He regretted that India did not issue visas to Pakistan’s Blind Cricket Team to participate in a tournament.

To another question, he said India is convening G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Srinagar, a disputed territory, shows its arrogance and violation of international law.