Murtasim’s decision to leave ‘Meerab’ in ‘Tere Bin’ enrages fans

Tere Bin, a Pakistani drama, has become a massive hit, garnering over 2 million views on YouTube within the first hour of its release. Despite airing only four days a week, the drama continues to captivate its viewers with the intense conflict between the lead characters, Murtasim and Meerab, and their explosive chemistry. However, the recent submissiveness of Murtasim and Meerab’s irrational decisions have raised concerns among the audience.

In a surprising turn of events, Murtasim Khan has finally taken a rational decision by leaving Meerab back at her house, a move that she herself had always wanted. Although it is a common trope in Pakistani dramas for the female protagonist to realize her love for the male lead after he leaves her, Murtasim’s decision is still hailed as a wise one, considering the tumultuous nature of their relationship and Meerab’s reluctance to accept him as her husband.

View this post on Instagram

This new development has garnered significant attention from the audience, who had been eagerly anticipating it. It is considered a significant development for Tere Bin fans, akin to Haya’s banishment, which may happen soon.

Tere Bin’s popularity can be attributed to the excellent acting, compelling storyline, and captivating characters. The intense conflict between Murtasim and Meerab has kept the audience hooked, and their chemistry has been a major highlight of the drama. However, the recent episodes have been a cause for concern, with Murtasim’s submissiveness and Meerab’s poor decisions raising questions among viewers.

In conclusion, Tere Bin’s success is a testament to the Pakistani drama industry’s talent and creativity. The recent development in the show has sparked excitement among fans, and they eagerly await the upcoming episodes to see how the story unfolds. With such a loyal fan base, Tere Bin is sure to continue its success and remain a fan favorite for a long time to come.