Apps that drain your smartphone battery life

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives, but their battery life can be a source of frustration for many.

While some apps may seem harmless, they can actually be draining your phone’s battery life by performing services in the background.

Here are nine apps that are known to be the culprits of sapping the life out of your phone’s battery.

Snapchat

The battery-hungry app that uses location services to report the user’s current location can quickly deplete your phone’s battery life.

Streaming Apps

Apps that stream content, such as Netflix and YouTube, are known for their high battery usage due to their simultaneous use of speakers for sound, display, and internet services.

Also read: Google confirms release of Pixel Fold - No gap foldable design steals show!

Netflix

Netflix’s push notifications and frequent usage can drain your phone’s battery life. To reduce screen time, consider using Netflix more on the web.

YouTube

Although we all love YouTube, watching too many videos can significantly reduce your phone’s battery life. Utilize the app’s “Remind me to take a break” feature to set a time limit on your viewing.

Also read: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 leaks with jaw-dropping performance upgrades!

Facebook

This popular social media app has numerous background processes running at all times, which can consume a lot of battery life. Consider limiting usage restrictions and disabling all notifications.

Messaging Apps

Messaging apps like Messenger and WhatsApp are frequently used but can also consume a lot of battery life due to their constant background running.

Also read: Pixel 7a release date, price: What to expect from Google?

Messenger

Like Facebook, Messenger runs in the background and periodically pushes notifications and syncs contacts.

WhatsApp

With over a billion users, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps. However, its background-running software can drain your phone’s battery life.

News Apps

News apps frequently sync content and generate a large number of notifications, which can be a battery drain. To reduce this, disable unnecessary notifications and enable battery optimization.

Also read: Apple’s WWDC 2023 set to unveil significant changes to iOS, apps

While these apps can be convenient and useful, they can also quickly drain your phone’s battery life. By monitoring and regulating your usage and settings, you can extend your phone’s battery life and avoid unnecessary frustration.