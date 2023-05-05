Al Hilal not distracted by Messi talk ahead of Asian final

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal will not allow Lionel Messi transfer talk to derail their bid to retain the Asian Champions League title on Saturday, coach Ramon Diaz told reporters.

The World Cup-winning Argentine has been linked with a move to Al Hilal after he was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission.

Al Hilal are preparing to take on Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Saitama, north of Tokyo, after a 1-1 draw in last week’s opener in Riyadh.

Diaz refused to comment on reports that Al Hilal have already made Messi a multimillion-dollar offer, saying his team are thinking only of winning a record fifth Asian title.

“Now we are focused on the game,” the Argentine said Friday.

“We have a final, and after the final we will see what’s going to happen.”

Messi’s future at PSG was plunged into doubt on Wednesday after he was suspended for two weeks for his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia to fulfil a commercial role.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, with a host of clubs including Barcelona reportedly keen to sign him.

Al Hilal’s Saudi rivals Al Nassr made global headlines when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo in December on a deal to June 2025.

Al Hilal are one of Asia’s most successful clubs and scored three goals past Real Madrid in a 5-3 loss in the Club World Cup final in February.