Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” to release in Bangladesh after 52 years

The release of “Pathaan” in Bangladesh marks a significant achievement for the Indian film industry, which has been expanding its global reach over the past few years. Despite Bollywood’s enormous popularity in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Nepal, it has been absent from the Bangladeshi market since 1971, when East Pakistan became the independent country of Bangladesh.

“Pathaan” is a high-profile action-thriller that features some of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as the “King of Bollywood,” plays the lead role, while Deepika Padukone, one of the industry’s most successful actresses, stars as the female lead. The movie also features John Abraham, another popular actor, in a pivotal role.

The film’s director, Siddharth Anand, expressed his excitement about “Pathaan” being the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh in over 50 years. He said that he hopes the movie will connect with audiences in Bangladesh and create a new market for Bollywood films in the country.

Overall, the release of “Pathaan” in Bangladesh is a significant moment for both the Indian and Bangladeshi film industries. It demonstrates the global appeal of Bollywood movies and the potential for new markets to emerge in the region.